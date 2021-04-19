New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 20-29 and is travel related.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 40-49 and is travel related.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

Four of these six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other two are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 40-49 and is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,797. Since yesterday, four people have recovered for a total of 1,605 recoveries. There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 158. Twenty-one patients are hospitalized, including eight in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,026 tests were conducted for a total of 276,501.

“The new variants of COVID-19 are much more aggressive and contagious,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “That is why it is more important than ever before that people who are self-isolating do so properly. They must avoid all contact with others.”

“We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to do so for the full 14 days,” she said. “Failure to do so could be putting your loved ones at risk.”

Self-isolation guidelines are available online.

Vaccination update

New Brunswick has administered more than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 27.5 per cent of the eligible population 16 and over having received at least one dose. Clinics are underway to provide the second vaccine dose at long-term care facilities, including 4,900 second doses at 339 facilities this week.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the following location:

Familiprix, 131 de l'Église St., Edmundston on Thursday, April 8, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Testing

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not currently experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of lockdown, Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online .

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are now in the Orange level .

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level .

No travel is permitted in and out of the lockdown area or within the lockdown area except when necessary, such as for vaccinations, medical appointments, work or to purchase essential goods. No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange level. This recommendation includes no travel to sporting or entertainment events in other zones. Travel among Yellow level areas is permitted.