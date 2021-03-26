New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The 13 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

Two people 19 and under. Both contacts of a previous case.

An individual 20-29. This case is under investigation.

Four people 40-49. Two cases are contacts of a previous case, one is travel related and the other is under investigation.

An individual 50-59. This case is a contact of a previous case.

Three people 60-69. Two cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previous case.

Two people 70-79. Both cases are under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,559. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,429 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 99. Four patients are hospitalized. Yesterday, 1,067 tests were conducted for a total of 249,618.

Rotational workers

As of midnight today, rotational workers will no longer be required to self-isolate if they have received their first dose of vaccine and 14 days have passed. At this time, they will be required to undergo day five and day 10 COVID-19 testing upon their return to New Brunswick.

If a rotational worker does not get vaccinated, they will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as will anyone else living in the same household, with mandatory day 10 testing for the worker.

As of March 24, rotational workers, truck drivers, regular cross-border commuters and people 75 and older are eligible to book an appointment at a pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics for staff at high schools

Between March 22 and 29, 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations. Schools are closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

The final vaccination clinics in this program will be held in the Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions on Monday, March 29, for staff from the following schools:

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

Bathurst High School

More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, including bus drivers, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

The Edmundston area circuit breaker moved to the Red level at 6 p.m. on March 25. All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.