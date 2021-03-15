New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case is an individual 50-59 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,471. Since yesterday, two cases have recovered for a total of 1,404 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. One patient is hospitalized. Yesterday, 451 tests were conducted for a total of 240,837.

COVID-19 vaccine update

New Brunswickers are reminded that currently only those who are 85 may contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A family member or caretaker may also book an appointment on their behalf. Appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday, March 17.

First-dose clinics for residents of all long-term care homes are scheduled to be completed this week. To date, 11,259 residents of a licensed long-term care home have received a vaccine, including 4,709 individuals aged 85 and over who live in a long-term care home.

Clinics are also expected to be completed this week for First Nations community members aged 16 and over.

Vaccination clinics to immunize health-care workers are ongoing. To date, 19,881 health-care workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held for planned clinics and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

More details about the province’s updated COVID-19 vaccination plan, including timelines for additional age groups and priority groups, is available online.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

