New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are:

two people 20-29. Both cases are travel related and both individuals are self-isolating.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is:

an individual 50-59. The case is under investigation and self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,438. Since yesterday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,372 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths, and the number of active cases is 37. Three patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 753 tests were conducted for a total of 230,540.

Exposure notifications in Miramichi

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 7. Individuals who tested positive were in these establishments but do not have the exact times they were present in these businesses, but it is believed it was for a short duration on these dates:

Sobeys on Feb. 15 , Feb. 19 , Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 (273 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

, , and (273 Pleasant St., Miramichi). Atlantic Superstore on Feb. 15 , Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 (408 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

, and (408 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Shoppers Drug Mart on Feb. 15 , Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 (397 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

, and (397 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Dollarama on Feb. 20 (100 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(100 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). Winners on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

and (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Giant Tiger on Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

(2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Walmart on Feb. 24 (200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). Bulk Barn on Feb. 27 (100-99 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(100-99 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). NB Liquor on Feb. 27 (221 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

COVID-19 testing in Zone 7

With a few cases appearing in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) this week and the likelihood of a variant being present, a mass testing clinic has been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the area. This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested.

Testing will be held over two days:

Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi; and

Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi.

No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.