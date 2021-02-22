New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed Monday that an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 26.

This person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“Marcia and I are truly sorry to hear of the loss of another person to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we extend heartfelt condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

“I offer sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this individual,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I ask all New Brunswickers to keep them in their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

One new case

Public Health is reporting one new case Monday.

The case is an individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) who is a close contact of a known case and is self-isolating.

Revised case count

Public Health is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

An individual previously identified as a case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has been removed from the confirmed list of cases of COVID-19 due to the identification of false positive results. The lab is currently working to determine the cause of this false positive.

When Public Health evaluates the results of its tests, it considers the epidemiological links and case information to determine the likelihood for these to be positive. In certain rare situations, such as this one, the results were not in keeping with the patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested. The individual involved is being informed of the negative result.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,424. Since yesterday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,313 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 84. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 428 tests were conducted for a total of 224,023.

Confirmed case of variant

A sample sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory earlier this month from Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory has been confirmed as a COVID-19 U.K. variant. This is a previously reported case and in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). This is the sixth New Brunswick case of the U.K. variant.

COVID-19 vaccine update

As part of Public Health’s plan to protect the most vulnerable and maintain the continuity of health-care services, all new vaccines arriving in New Brunswick are being used to complete the vaccination for staff and residents in all long-term care facilities. Clinics for more than 5,200 residents who live in 193 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week. More than 1,000 other people are scheduled to receive their second dose at these clinics.

Get our free mobile app

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.