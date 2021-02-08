New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 1 (Moncton region) will move to the Orange level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the Red level effective at midnight tonight under the province’s mandatory order.

Zone 2 (Saint John region), Zone 3 (Fredericton region), Zone 5 (Campbellton region), Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region) will remain at the Orange level.

Public Health recommended Zone 1 move to the Orange level due to the stabilization of the number of daily cases, no outbreaks in a vulnerable setting and adequate resourcing for the health-care system.

Public Health recommended Zone 4 move to the Red level due to no new chains of transmission, the stabilization of the number of daily cases and because outbreaks at long-term care facilities are managed.

“The pandemic has made for a challenging start to the year for our province, but as always when faced with a challenge, New Brunswickers stepped up,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Today’s announcement is a reminder of what is possible when we all work together for the greater good, with a goal of keeping one another healthy and safe.”

“I thank New Brunswickers, especially those who are living in regions that had been at the lock down or Red level, for their dedication and hard work as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “With Family Day and spring break around the corner, the risks imposed by this virus, and its variants, are still present. We need everyone in every part of New Brunswick to continue to follow Public Health guidance to avoid going back to these more stringent measures.”

Two new cases

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,346. Since yesterday, 23 people have recovered for a total of 1,143 recoveries. There have been 20 deaths, and the number of active cases is 182. Seven patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 789 tests were conducted for a total of 210,917.

Out-of-province travel during spring holidays

Public Health is strongly advising that New Brunswick residents, including students, avoid leaving the province or their health zone during the upcoming Family Day long weekend or March Break. Anyone who does choose to travel outside of the province must follow all border protection measures and self-isolation guidelines, which include self-isolating for 14 days apart from other people upon returning to the province. More information for travellers is available online.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Under the Red level, residents must spend time only within their single household bubble, which may be extended if required to include a caregiver, a family member who needs support from someone within the household and one other person who needs support. K to 12 schools can reopen with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

Francophone schools in Zone 4 will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Anglophone schools in Zone 4 will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 10. More retail establishments are permitted to open under the Red level with an operational plan, but businesses such as salons, gyms and entertainment venues must remain closed. Restaurants may only offer drive-thru, take-out and delivery options.

Under the Orange level, residents may spend time with their household and an additional 10 people in their steady 10 list of contacts. These people cannot change from one week to the next.

Businesses such as gyms, salons and entertainment venues may reopen under the Orange level. Restaurant dining rooms may also reopen, but restaurants must continue to keep a list of names and contact numbers of all diners to assist with contact tracing.

