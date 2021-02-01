New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 30-39.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,264. Since yesterday, 18 people have recovered for a total of 972 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 273. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,215 tests were conducted for a total of 201,167.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.