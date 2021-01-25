New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 2 (Saint John region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region) will move to the Orange level effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, under the province’s mandatory order. The decision was made on a recommendation from Public Health, to allow a full seven days to pass since these zones moved into the Red level.

Public Health recommended this move due to the stabilization of the number of daily cases, the resolution of some previously unlinked chains of transmission and no new exposures in high-vulnerability settings.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) will remain at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will remain in lockdown.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region), Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region) will remain at Orange level and will be reassessed in the coming days.

“I understand that we are all tired and that the measures we are taking to reduce the spread of this virus may seem inconvenient,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “But know that by complying with Public Health directives and observing these measures you are making a difference. You have the power to protect lives.”

One death reported

Public Health also confirmed today an individual between 70 and 79 recently died in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. The person was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall. It marks the province’s 14th death related to COVID-19.

“Today we must announce another loss to this virus,” said Shephard. “This is something that never gets easier, nor should it. On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I want to express sincere condolences to this person’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.”

27 new cases

Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

three people 50-59.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 19 and under.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 30-39

The 19 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

four people 40-49;

six people 50-59;

an individual 60-69;

an individual 70-79;

five people 80-89; and

an individual 90 and over.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,151 and 788 have recovered. There have been 14 deaths, and the number of active cases is 348. Six patients are hospitalized with three in intensive care. As of today, 187,710 tests have been conducted.

“We remain concerned about the new variants of the COVID-19 virus, which have now been confirmed in Atlantic Canada,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “While we have not had confirmed cases of the United Kingdom or South African variants in New Brunswick, we need to be vigilant to prevent the rapid spread of this new COVID-19 version of the virus.”

COVID-19 vaccine update

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Exposure notification in Zone 4

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in Zone 4:

Atlantic Superstore on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 between 6 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. (577 Victoria St., Edmundston).

