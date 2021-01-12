New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed two deaths today in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths to 11.

An individual 80-89 and another 70-79 died earlier today. Both were residents of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall.

“Marcia and I are saddened to learn of this loss,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

“I join New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of these two people,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I encourage everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Do not take chances with your health, the health of your loved ones or of others in the community.”

17 new cases

Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

two people 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 60-69;

an individual 80-89; and

an individual 90 and over.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

The four cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 817 and 586 have recovered. There have been 11 deaths, and the number of active cases is 219. As of today, 164,885 tests have been conducted.

Case at New Maryland Elementary School

On Monday, Jan. 11, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at New Maryland Elementary School. The school community has been notified. The majority of students returned to school today, with the exception of a Grade 2 class that learned from home. Unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.