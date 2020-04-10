New Brunswick COVID-19 update, April 10, 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified one new case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 112.

Of the 112 cases, 63 are travel-related, 35 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and eight remain under investigation.

Ten people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 60 people have recovered.

The new case is an individual aged 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said, as many people start the long holiday weekend, they must not lose sight of the fact this disease is in the province.

“It is difficult to not visit our parents, other family members and friends but it would be more difficult to see them become sick because of a decision that was made not to stay home,” said Russell. “Deciding to remain where you live does not mean you are not conveying your love for them. It is the opposite. It means you are conveying your love by protecting them.”

Premier Blaine Higgs reminded New Brunswickers they cannot participate in their usual celebrations during this challenging time.

“This long weekend, when you are tempted to visit friends and family, remember our province’s COVID-19 projections – and remember the role you play in keeping those numbers as low as possible,” said Higgs. “By staying at home and practising physical distancing, you are making a difference.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.