New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

The seven cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 50-59; and

three people 60-69.

The four cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 30-39; and

two people 40-49.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 800 and 586 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 204. One patient is hospitalized. As of today, 163,556 tests have been conducted.

“When you follow Public Health guidance you are protecting yourselves and your families against this very serious disease,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “You are also protecting our ability to move forward with our vaccination campaign. The campaign may take up to nine months, helping us bring this pandemic to an end.”

COVID-19 vaccination update

Each person being vaccinated requires two doses. To highlight the vaccination effort, updates will be posted once a week on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Weekly updates will include the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics for priority groups are planned to take place in Campbellton, Edmundston, Fredericton and Saint John this week.

Schools in Zone 3

Townsview School and Woodstock High School in Woodstock had an operational response day today. Students stayed home while school staff prepared for remote learning. Students from both schools will begin learning from home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and will continue learning remotely the remainder of the week.

“We have always said that we will not hesitate to move to home learning if and when the need is identified, but these decisions cannot be made lightly,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “The department’s primary mandate is to ensure that students are able to have access to high-quality education. Students need healthy and safe schools to be successful, that is why we have put plans in place to ensure our schools are able to stay open, even with a small number of cases.”

Schools in Zone 5

Students from Académie Notre-Dame and École Aux-Quatre-Vents in Dalhousie stayed home today for an operational response day. Students at École Aux-Quatre-Vents will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 12 for two weeks. The majority of students at Académie will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 12, with the exception of a few classes that will continue to learn remotely for the next two weeks. School staff will contact families directly today with more information.

Grade 10 students at Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton are learning from home, but no other impact on learning is anticipated at this time.

Bessborough School (Zone 1)

The majority of students returned to school today, with the exception of a few classes that will continue to learn remotely for the next two weeks.

Update on outbreaks at adult residential facilities

An outbreak at an adult residential facility is declared whenever there is a single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member.

There are no new cases at Parkland Saint John, Fundy Royal Manor (Hillsborough), Canterbury Hall at Parkland Riverview or at Foyer Ste-Elizabeth (Baker-Brook). The staff and residents at these four facilities will be retested this week.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

On Jan. 11, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious on Jan. 6 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:30 a.m.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.