New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Four of the cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self isolating. They are as follows:

one individual 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

two individuals under 19 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region); and

one individual 40-49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The fifth case is related to international travel and is self-isolating. It is an individual 70-79 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 541 and 452 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 82. Three patients are hospitalized and are in intensive care. As of today, 134,518 tests have been conducted.

Technical updates to dashboard

A necessary system upgrade affecting the COVID-19 dashboard system will take place tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 8, between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Users may not be able to access the dashboard during this period.

Case at Fredericton High School

On Monday, Dec. 7, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Fredericton High School. The school community has been notified. Students are learning from home today. School staff will contact families if there is any further impact on learning. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.