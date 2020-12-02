New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The cases are as follows:

one individual 50-59 in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one individual 19 and under in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

one individual 19 and under in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

one individual 40-49 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

one individual 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region); and

one individual 60-69 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 514 and 388 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 119 with none in the hospital. As of today, 127,999 tests have been conducted.

Exposure notifications

On Dec. 2, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8372 – from Fort McMurray to Calgary departed 6:10 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 144 – from Calgary to Toronto departed at 11:15 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 8:30 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to arrange getting tested.