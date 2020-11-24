New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are two people 20 to 29.

The four cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

one individual 20 to 29; and

one individual 30 to 39.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“By wearing a mask when in public, avoiding large gatherings and reducing your close contacts, you can break the chain of infections now spreading in our province and help return all regions of New Brunswick to the Yellow level of recovery,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 451 and 350 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 94 with no hospitalized cases. As of today, 117,588 tests have been conducted.

Update on schools and child care in Zone 2

On Monday, Nov. 23, positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakefield Elementary School in Quispamsis and at Rothesay High School in Rothesay. The school communities have been notified. In addition, a positive case was confirmed at Little Blossoms Learning Centre in Quispamsis and the affected families have been notified.

At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any schools. If you or a family member have been in close contact with these cases, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact. School staff will contact families directly regarding any potential changes to learning.

Students in all Grade 7 classes of Hampton Middle School will learn from home throughout the remainder of the week and staff will communicate directly with families regarding any other potential changes to learning. Simonds High School and Harbour View High School in Saint John are open today.

Unless families have been otherwise notified by school staff or Public Health, schools are open.

“The guidelines we put in place are designed to keep the education system open, even with a small number of cases, so that children could continue to learn safely even in the face of this pandemic,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “Our goal was to minimize risks and help support contact tracing for exactly this kind of scenario. If we must move schools online, for safety reasons, we will not hesitate to do it. But we have established a system that is based on triggers and the advice of Public Health.”

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provide instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following location in Zone 1:

RD Maclean Co. Ltd., on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (200 St. George Street, Moncton).

GoodLife Fitness, on Nov. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe).

Nova Scotia Public Health has confirmed community transmission in the Halifax area. New Brunswickers who have been in that area in the past few weeks should check the list of possible exposure sites, which is available online.