New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and New Brunswick’s seventh death related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 20 to 29; and

one individual 50 to 59.

The 11 cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

three people 20 to 29;

one individual 30 to 39;

two people 40 to 49;

one individual 70 to 79; and

one individual 80 to 89.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 19 and under.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 445 and 349 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 89 with no hospitalized cases. As of today, 117,272 tests have been conducted.

Province records seventh death related to COVID-19

Public Health confirmed that an individual between 80 and 89 died Sunday, Nov. 22, in Zone 2 (Saint John region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who has died,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “With the rising number of cases in our province, now is the time to proceed with caution and to go above and beyond what we are asking you to do to keep one another healthy and safe.”

“Sadly, I must report that we have experienced another death of a New Brunswicker from COVID-19; our seventh since the pandemic began,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I offer my sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, and I want them to know that all New Brunswickers grieve with you today.”

Schools in Zone 2 and 3

On Sunday, Nov. 22, positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Montgomery Street School in Fredericton and at Centreville School in Centreville. The school communities have been notified. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any schools. If you or a family member has been in close contact with these cases, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact. School staff will contact families directly regarding any potential changes to learning.

Today is an operational response day at Hampton Middle School as staff continue collaborating with Public Health. Staff will use this day to roll-out their response plans, including a deep-cleaning of the school, and students will remain at home. Students in all Grade 7 classes will learn from home throughout the remainder of the week and staff will communicate directly with families regarding any other potential changes to learning. Simonds High School and Harbour View High School are open today.

Outbreak declared at Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation

Public Health declared an outbreak at the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation in Fredericton. An employee tested positive and is self-isolating. Employees and patients who were in contact with the individual have been tested. Affected individuals are isolating. All visits to the centre and scheduled appointments are cancelled until further notice. Affected patients and their families have been notified.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provide instructions.

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 2:

Rothesay Route 1 Big Stop Restaurant on Nov. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. (2870 Route 1, Rothesay).

Pub Down Under on Nov. 14, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (400 Main St., Saint John).

Fish & Brews on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (800 Fairville Blvd., Saint John).

Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).

Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).

NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).

Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay).

Public Health guidance for people who were at any of these locations at the dates and times specified includes:

If you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines.

If you’re experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

Avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters over the next 14 days.

Wash your hands frequently.

Identification required at seated venues

Restaurants and other seated venues will now ask patrons for identification as part of their record-keeping process. This will ensure that, in the Orange zones, those sitting together are keeping to their one-household bubble, and it will also ensure the accuracy of the names being given for contact tracing. Public Health has discovered during their contact tracing that some people have not been giving their real names and contact information when asked.

Atlantic bubble

Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced changes to the Atlantic bubble. All travellers into these two provinces, including New Brunswickers travelling for work, will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival. The new rules come into effect at midnight tonight for Prince Edward Island and on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for Newfoundland and Labrador. Travellers seeking more details on these changes should contact the appropriate provincial government.

Today’s changes do not affect New Brunswickers returning home after working in these provinces.

“We do not feel it necessary to take this step to remove New Brunswick from the Atlantic bubble at this time, however we know how quickly things can change,” said Higgs. “I am joining my fellow Atlantic premiers in cautioning against non-essential travel within the bubble, and even within our own province. Now is the time to stay local, shop local and take extra precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Zones 1 and 2 are Orange

Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 2 (Saint John region) remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

211 New Brunswick

As the province navigates the second wave of COVID-19, people who need support are often unsure where to turn. Whether it is help obtaining food, mental health support or other non-emergency programs and services in the community, residents are advised to dial 2-1-1. This is a free, bilingual, confidential resource to help New Brunswickers navigate the network of community, social, non-clinical health and government services.

Enforcement

Police officers, as well as peace officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety, Public Health inspectors and inspectors with WorkSafe New Brunswick, are working in all zones of the province to make sure the rules are being followed. They have been visiting businesses and public spaces to ensure compliance with the provisions of the mandatory order including the wearing of masks and the provision of COVID-19 operational plans. People who refuse to comply with provisions of the mandatory order are being charged.

“Generally, people are complying with mask requirements and physical distancing, however more than 30 fines were issued across the province over the weekend for violations of mandatory order provisions under the Emergency Measures Act,” said Higgs. “Inspectors issued dozens of compliance orders to businesses and they will be following up on those orders and conducting more inspections to ensure rules are being followed. I thank those individuals who are doing their part and remind businesses that they must have and follow an operational plan. If you are a business that is currently operating with no plan, WorkSafe New Brunswick will issue an immediate stop-work order.”