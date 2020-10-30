New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

The new case is an individual 40 to 49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), related to international travel and who is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 342 and 297 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 39. Four patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of today, 101,595 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery and residents have to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus formal or informal caregivers and members of their immediate family (parents, children, siblings and grand-parents. It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Exposure notification in Moncton

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus at the Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. in Moncton. People who visited this location between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 25, inclusive should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

State of emergency extended

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday, Oct. 29, under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.