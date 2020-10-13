New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and declaring an outbreak at Manoir de la Sagesse, a special-care home in Campbellton.

Following one confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health started an investigation Monday night, and sent additional staff and resources to the facility. They have started contact tracing and rapid testing of the facility’s residents and staff Tuesday.

“Outbreaks are a stark reminder that this virus is still present in New Brunswick and we need to be extremely cautious,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene, wear masks and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

The five cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

one individual 19 or under;

one individual between 30 and 39;

one individual between 50 and 59; and

two people between 60 and 69.

All of these cases are linked to the regional outbreak and are self-isolating.

In addition, Public Health reported one new case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) in an individual between 70 and 79. This case is linked to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home, and is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 284 and 200 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 82. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 86,723 tests have been conducted.

Zones 1 and 5 are Orange

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

“The measures that we all have to take to get zones 1 and 5 back to the Yellow level and keep the rest of the province there are not unreasonable,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We hear concerns from some people who feel the regulations are too restrictive, however it is important to remember our reasons for taking added precautions. We have seen how quickly the virus can move through a community and we have to take action now, as a collective, to slow the spread. If you do not want to follow the rules for yourself, please do it for your loved ones, friends and neighbours.”

Schools in Zone 5

On Monday, Oct. 12, school communities were made aware of possible exposure to a COVID-19 case at a number of Campbellton schools. These include: Lord Beaverbrook School, Campbellton Middle School and Campbellton Learning Centre. A positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Dalhousie Regional High School. If you or a family member has been in close contact with the case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

At this time, it is not anticipated that learning will be impacted at Lord Beaverbrook School, Campbellton Middle School or Campbellton Learning Centre. Students at Dalhousie Regional High School will learn from home today and Wednesday as contact tracing is carried out and staff are able to implement their operational response.

“I thank the school communities for their ongoing patience and encourage them to continue to watch for any communication from the schools or Public Health in the coming days,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “We are committed to keeping you up-to-date with as much information about learning as possible as the situation continues to evolve. I am very grateful for all the hard work that was carried out this weekend to support Public Health and minimize any disruptions in learning.”

As previously indicated, today was an operational response day for both L.E. Reinsborough School and Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie. Staff used this day to roll out their response plans. The schools will be in touch with families to communicate any further changes that will impact students. Students at Sugarloaf High School will be engaged in online learning today and Wednesday. The school will be in touch with families to communicate any potential changes regarding learning for Thursday and Friday.