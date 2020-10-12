New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

one individual between 50 and 59;

one individual between 70 and 79; and

one individual between 80 and 89.

All of these cases are linked to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home. All of these cases are self-isolating.

The three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

one individual under the age of 19;

one individual between 20 and 29; and

one individual between 60 and 69.

All of these cases are linked to the regional outbreak and are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 278 and 200 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 76. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Monday, 85,792 tests have been conducted.

Zones 1 and 5 are Orange

Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton region) remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules can be found here.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

Masks are mandatory in New Brunswick.

For zones in the Yellow level (zones 2, 3, 4, 6, 7), masks are mandatory in all indoor public places. For zones in the Orange level (zones 1 and 5), masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

Public spaces include:

areas where the public gathers and where employees interact with members of the public (retail businesses, malls, service centres, places of worship, restaurants and bars except while eating, etc.) and organized indoor gatherings in public spaces (e.g. weddings, funerals, etc.);

common areas like lobbies, elevators and hallways, and public shared spaces including those in private sector and government workspaces; and

public transportation

outdoor public spaces - anywhere other than the yard of a private single dwelling residence where the public gather, such as parks, playgrounds, markets, dog parks, etc.

Thanksgiving travel

If you have already left to travel to an Orange zone, you and everyone you are travelling with need to observe the requirements of the Orange level there as well as when you return for 14 days.

Follow all Public Health preventative measures, including:

wear a mask at all times when in public, indoors and outdoors for the next 14 days;

be vigilant in self-monitoring for symptoms and get tested as soon as possible should they develop;

limit your contacts to your two-household bubble;

wash your hands or use sanitizer frequently;

maintain a two metre distance from others; and

avoid gatherings outside of Thanksgiving dinner.

Schools in the Orange

In the Orange level, enhanced mask use will be required for students from kindergarten to Grade 12. These policies apply to all students, teachers and staff, unless they are not required to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will now be required to wear a mask throughout the day, both indoors and outdoors, except when they are working quietly at their desk, engaged in physical activity, eating or drinking. Students in grades 9 to 12 will be required to wear masks throughout the day, both indoors and outdoors, unless they are eating or engaged in physical activity. Students of all ages and grades are required to wear masks at all times on the school bus, even if they are sitting alone or with a family member.

The Return to School plan establishes that all intramural, interscholastic and extra-curricular activities are suspended while zones are in the Orange level.

Early learning and childcare facilities in the Orange

Children attending after-school care programs are required to wear masks at all times, unless they are engaged in physical activity, or when they are eating or drinking. Children aged two and up will wear masks when they are in common areas and if they are using transportation that is provided by the facility.

Field trips will not be permitted while the region is in the Orange level and active screening procedures will be implemented. More information on active screening procedures is available in the COVID-19 Recovery Phase: Guidance to Early Learning and Childcare Facilities and Summer Camps.

These policies are only in place for schools and early childhood learning facilities while the zone is in the Orange level. Facilities will return to their normal operational plans once the zone returns to Yellow.

Schools in Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Single cases have been found at each of the following schools: Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton, Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie.

Tuesday, October 13, will be an operational response day for both L.E. Reinsborough and Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie. Staff will use this day to roll-out their response plans and students will remain at home.

As previously indicated, students at Sugarloaf High School will be engaged in online learning on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14. The school will be in touch with families to communicate any potential changes regarding learning for Thursday and Friday.

A small number of individuals were advised by Public Health of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at Janeville Elementary School. While contact tracing is still being carried out and will inform decision making, we do not anticipate any impacts on learning at this time.