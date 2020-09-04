New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

There are four active cases currently in the province.

Two cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). There is also one active case in Fredericton and one in Saint John. Those individuals are self-isolating.

Officials said passengers on two Air Canada flights 0992 and 8918 on August 22 may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Individuals should self-monitor for 14-days. Self-isolate and call 811 if symptoms develop, said Public Health.

There are 192 cases of COVID-19 in the province. The total number people recovered is 186. Two people have died.

A total of 63,288 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.