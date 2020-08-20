New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

There are currently six active cases – Five in Moncton (Zone 1) and one in Fredericton (Zone 3).

Six people have recovered in the province in the past 24 hours.

The last reported cases in the province was on Sunday. Two people in Moncton are self-isolating related to an international travel case.

There are 186 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March. The total number people recovered is 178. Two people have died.

A total of 57,878 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.