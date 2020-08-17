New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new case of COVID-19 Monday. 

There are currently 15 active cases in the province.  

Twelve are temporary foreign workers in Zone 1, Moncton region. Officials said they are self-isolating. Three cases are in Zone 3, Fredericton region. 

There are 186 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March. New Brunswick has 169 recoveries. Two people have died. 

A total of 56,960 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province. 

Keeping our communities safe 

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to: 

  • maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft); 
  • wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain; 
  • limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions; 
  • clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often; 
  • frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available; 
  • when coughing or sneezing: 
  • cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; 
  • dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and 
  • avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; 
  • stay home when ill. 

