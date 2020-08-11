New Brunswick COVID-19 Update
Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The confirmed case is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). The person is in their 40s and is self-isolating.
All of New Brunswick is in the yellow phase of the recovery.
There are 177 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in March.
A total of 55,379 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.
Keeping our communities safe
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:
- maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);
- wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;
- limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;
- clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;
- frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- when coughing or sneezing:
- cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand;
- dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;
- stay home when ill.
