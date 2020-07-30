New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Residents in Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and the Témiscouata Municipal Regional County along the New Brunswick border will be allowed to enter the province for day trips starting Aug. 1 if they pre-register.

Residents of these communities who travel into New Brunswick for same-day travel only with no overnight stays will not need to self-isolate when they enter the province. Pre-registration for these trips is mandatory. Registration cannot be done at the border and travellers who have not pre-registered will be turned away. This is necessary to keep traffic flowing.

New Brunswick residents who travel into, but not beyond Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation and Témiscouata Municipal Regional County as part of same-day travel with no overnight stays will not need to self-isolate when they return to New Brunswick.

People entering from those communities must:

prove residency in an Atlantic Province, Avignon Municipal Regional County, Listuguj First Nation or Témiscouata Municipal Regional County;

attest that they are free of COVID-19 symptoms; and

attest they have not travelled outside their communities, except into an Atlantic province, over the previous 14 days.

New Brunswickers opting to make day trips to these communities must also pre-register.

More information on the regulations and required documentation on the province’s Travel Information page.

No new cases

Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 170 and 166 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are two active cases. As of Thursday, 52,153 tests have been conducted.

The state of emergency will be extended and the mandatory order will be revised July 31 to allow for the twinning with the Quebec border communities.