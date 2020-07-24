New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health said there are no new cases of the coronavirus Friday.

There are three active cases in the province with no hospitalizations. New Brunswick has 170 confirmed cases of the virus with 165 people recovered.

There have been 50,480 tests conducted for COVID-19.

The Atlantic bubble allows for travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation. All zones in New Brunswick are in the Yellow level of reopening.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.