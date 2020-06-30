New Brunswick Burn Ban Lifted

New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources has lifted the province-wide burn ban and residents in all zones are permitted to have fires.

Industrial and recreational activities can also resume on Crown land, as restrictions posted earlier this month have been lifted. These restrictions were put in place due to extremely dry conditions in the province’s forest areas.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland says even though conditions have improved, the forest fire threat is still serious and that several days of steady rain are needed to reduce that risk.

“The public is asked to be cautious when in the woods. With Canada Day celebrations happening this week, people are asked to refrain from setting off fireworks.”