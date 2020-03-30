New Balance In Skowhegan – Making Medical Masks
From sneakers to medical masks, New Balance is one of the latest to help our country meet demands for personal protection equipment. They stated on their website "We are producing prototypes for face masks in our Lawrence, MA manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon." ...which would include our very own Skowhegan factory.
I don't know about you, but I know where I am buying my next pair of sneakers.
