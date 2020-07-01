New Balance Closing & Sanitizing Maine Factories Due To Symptomatic Employee

A New Balance employee may have coronavirus, according to WMTW. The report says this person showed symptoms of COVID-19. Due to this possibility, all three shoe factories in Maine are reportedly closing their doors for a "deep cleaning." The factories are located in Norway, Norridgewock, and Skowhegan. New Balance also has factory stores throughout Maine. The shoe maker is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The factories will open again after the 4th of July holiday weekend, as per WMTW.