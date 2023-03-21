Nelson…Those Blonde Twins From The 90s…Will Be In Waterville

In what seemed like a sea of "hair bands" that made up the 90s, Nelson was a little bit different in that Matt and Gunner Nelson came from a line of music royalty.

Their grandparents were famous entertainers Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, who starred in the sitcom "The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet". Their dad, Ricky Nelson, was a singer and actor, too,

He had some chart-topping hits back in the day and tragically dies in a New Year's Eve plane crash in 1985.

A quick search online and you will find that the Nelson family holds a special record for being such a musically prolific family.

'When Matthew & Gunnar hit #1 on the Billboard with their rock band NELSON with their self-penned #1 mega hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love & Affection” it put the Nelson family in the Guinness Book of Worlds as the ONLY family in entertainment history with THREE generations of #1 HITMAKERS! With their rock band NELSON, Matthew and Gunnar have five Top 40 Billboard hits, four #1 MTV videos and have sold over 6.5 million albums worldwide!"

Well, the twins are out on the road touring with a special show that pays homage to their late dad.

And as luck would have it, they're bringing that show to Maine.

"Ricky Nelson Remembered" will be happening at the Waterville Opera House on September 17th, 2023.

According to the Waterville Opera House's website, the show will have a little something for everyone.

"A unique multi-media entertainment event featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs (including 'Hello Mary Lou', 'Travelin’ Man', 'Garden Party') performed by Ricky’s own twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and includes never before seen big screen video footage of the NELSON family with interviews from celebrities influenced by Ricky Nelson. The show appeals to a wide audience and multiple generations and celebrates the life of America’s original ‘Teen Idol’."

Tickets to show go on sale to the public March 27th at 11 AM. They run between $38 and $48.