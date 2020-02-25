This spring, a tribute event honoring Rush icon Neil Peart will take place in the late drummer's Canadian hometown.

"A Night for Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration" is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario, the same locale where Peart grew up. In cooperation with the Peart family, the concert will benefit charities such as the Rush-related Overtime Angels organization.

Not only that, but additional organizations chosen by the Peart family as beneficiaries of the event are St. Catharines Hospital & Walker Cancer Centre, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre and the Royal Victoria Hospital. Peart died last month at the age of 67 following a battle with brain cancer.

"A Night for Neil" will bring together "a wide array of world-class musicians, production professionals and guest speakers to pay tribute to Neil's life and career," according to a press release. The growing roster of participating artists and guest speakers will be announced at a later date.

Lance Kasten, vice president of the Overtime Angels organization, explained that "the event will honor 'The Professor' of words, lyricism and musicianship from a fan's perspective. The outpouring of support for this event from across the globe has been tremendous."

Added Glen and Betty Peart, the late Rush drummer's parents, "We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling. We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts."

Per its website, Overtime Angels was started in 2014 and is committed to "helping individuals, families and small organizations who do not meet the criteria for assistance from larger social service agencies. Overtime Angels does this by providing financial assistance to help those in crisis."

Tickets for "A Night for Neil" go on sale beginning this Friday (Feb. 28), at 10AM local time. Get them here.

A Night for Neil: Neil Peart Memorial Celebration