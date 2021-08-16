Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Sells for $3.9 Million

Classic cars previously owned by Rush drummer Neil Peart were sold at auction over the weekend, totaling more than $3.9 million in sales.

The automobile collection -- dubbed “The Silver Surfers” by the late musician -- were up for bid as part of the Gooding & Company's 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions. Seven of Peart’s cars hit the auction block: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe.

Of the group, the 1970 Lamborghini went for the highest amount, selling for $1.325 million. Only one car from Peart’s collection, the ‘64 Aston Martin, did not sell. The classic vehicle did not reach its reserve price and will instead be sold at a later date.

Peart acquired his collection over time, starting with that '64 Aston Martin and gradually adding others to fill out his fleet of "Silver Surfers."

“The title ... occurred to me while driving the DB5 up and down the Pacific Ocean," the drummer once wrote, as detailed in a listing at the Gooding & Company website. "Because it felt right to me, I guess – the idea that I was just one of the wave riders.

"I had moved from Toronto to Los Angeles in 2000 (cherchez la femme), and in search of natural peace I often drove out that way and up into the Santa Monica Mountains," recalled Peart. "Out past Malibu to Ventura County, I’d weave along barren ridges of rock and vegetation, the ocean always on one big side. Some days would be misted by the marine layer, while other days the sun blared through a clear sky. The waves were slow and gentle, or churned out a powerful, rolling rhythm ... . It was during one of these drives when out of nowhere, it just occurred to me that the color of the ocean had influenced the silver palette of the collection. What other color looks as good in a blue photo? Not black, not white – silver. And a fortunate risk for the framers’ art, too: silver frames.”

The legendary Rush drummer had been working on a coffee table book about his car collection prior to his death in January 2020.

Photos of the vehicles, originally posted on the Gooding & Company site, are available below.