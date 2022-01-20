Quench Your Thirst At One Of The Many Roadside Springs In Maine

Over the last few years, we've heard a lot about the tragedy in Flint, Michigan.

Their "drinking" water was pretty much poisonous. I can't imagine living in a place where I couldn't really have anything to do with what comes out of my faucet. Can they bathe with it, even? Drinking is certainly out of the question. It's awful.

In Maine, we've certainly had nothing as widespread as that, but occasionally you do hear stories of either bad water in the well, or it goes dry completely. So where can folks get water besides going to Hannaford and hoarding bottles? Well, now you have access to this sweet map that pinpoints at least several known roadside springs.

Drinking unfiltered/untreated water is always something you should think twice about.

According to this map from FindASpring.com, there are a few springs close to Bangor. The few nearest to us seem to be between Dixmont and East Troy, down near Skowhegan, and another near Beddington. Obviously, there are many more than what's on this map, but their location hasn't been uploaded to their site.

For instance, I don't know if it's still active, but there used to be one right in Hampden near where I live. When I was a kid, it was a mandatory stop on our bicycle travels. Which is funny. You can hardly ever get kids to drink water, but if it involves riding your bike to it, and cupping water in your hands, all of a sudden it's pretty cool.

Definitely share your local spring on the map.

If you know more locations of springs around, you can submit the location to FindASpring.com and they'll add it to their map. It's not the worst bit of info you could have on hand. Really, if the zombie apocalypse really does happen, we need to know where we can safely hydrate. Amirite?!

