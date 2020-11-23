Nearly Half Price Acadia National Park Passes Available During December

The annual nearly half price Acadia National Park passes will be available for $28.00 during the month of December at the following locations. Passes must be purchased in person.

Passes are available at the following locations

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center

Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce

Southwest Harbor/ Tremont Chamber of Commerce (sold at Harbor House, Southwest Harbor)

Gouldsboro Town Office

Mount Desert Town Office

Tremont Town Office

Winter Harbor Town Office

The nearly half price Acadia National Park passes are not available in the park. Please check with the individual locations as to whether cash, check or credit card payments are accepted.

Please make sure that you are wearing a mask, and following all social distancing requirements when purchasing the passes in person.