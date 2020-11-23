Nearly Half Price Acadia National Park Passes Available During December
The annual nearly half price Acadia National Park passes will be available for $28.00 during the month of December at the following locations. Passes must be purchased in person.
Passes are available at the following locations
- Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center
- Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce
- Southwest Harbor/ Tremont Chamber of Commerce (sold at Harbor House, Southwest Harbor)
- Gouldsboro Town Office
- Mount Desert Town Office
- Tremont Town Office
- Winter Harbor Town Office
The nearly half price Acadia National Park passes are not available in the park. Please check with the individual locations as to whether cash, check or credit card payments are accepted.
Please make sure that you are wearing a mask, and following all social distancing requirements when purchasing the passes in person.
