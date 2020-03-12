NCAA Cancels March Madness Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

On Thursday the NCAA said that due to the coronavirus outbreak there would be no men’s and women’s college basketball championship tournaments this year.

Just a short time before this was announced, the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and AAC were all canceled as well.

In a statement, the NCAA said:

This decision is based on the evolving Covid-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.

It was only yesterday that the NCAA announced other championship events would happen with a drastically reduced audience. Things quickly shifted once other U.S. sports leagues (NBA, NHL, NCAA Wrestling and MLB) put holds on seasons in light of the pandemic's progression.