There will be no Madness this March.

One day after announcing the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans, the NCAA decided to cancel the tournaments, and all other postseason tournaments in all sports, altogether.

Earlier today (March 12), both the University of Kansas and Duke University had announced that the schools would not be participating in any postseason games due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This led to speculation that cancellation of the entire tournament was inevitable.