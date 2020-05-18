NB Man Dies following Motorcycle & Transport Truck Collision

A 62-year-old man from Beardsley, N.B., has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck hauling a trailer in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

On May 16, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the Woodstock RCMP detachment responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck hauling a trailer on the Beardsley Road.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle travelling northbound on Beardsley Road collided with the transport truck that was travelling southbound and turning left onto the ramp to Highway 2. The driver of the motorcycle and lone occupant, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and only occupant of the transport truck was not injured.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Hamilton, Ontario was issued an Appearance Notice under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left. He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on September 8, 2020.