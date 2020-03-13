Navy Reservist is First Case of Coronavirus in Maine 

A Navy reservist who had returned from Italy is the first person in Maine to test positive for the coronavirus.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the woman in her 50s is self-quarantined at her home in Androscoggin County.

Navy officials say that people who had close contact with her have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is speaking to the woman and her medical provider to assess travel history and to investigate possible community exposure.

The Sun Journal reported that a friend who picked the woman up at the Portland Jetport last Friday runs a daycare in Lewiston. She has closed the daycare and has put herself in quarantine as a precaution.

So far, 65 people in Maine have tested negative for the new coronavirus. Twenty tests are still pending, according to the Maine CDC.

The Governor suggests cancelling gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

Mills also ordered the suspension of all non-essential out-of-state travel by government employees for the next 30 days.