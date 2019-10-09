National Retailer Buys Maine-Based Sporting Goods Company

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A national retailer has acquired a Maine-based sporting goods company.

JackRabbit, an active lifestyle brand, announced the deal with Olympia Sports on Tuesday.

Olympia Sports President Ed Manganello founded the company 43 years ago at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

According to a statement, the deal includes certain assets such as Olympia's online presence and brand. JackRabbit CEO Bill Kirkendall says the acquired stores will be operated under the Olympia Sports banner.

The company operates 226 stores from Maine to Virginia. Olympia moved its headquarters to Westbrook, Maine, in 2002.

WCSH-TV reports it was not immediately clear if any jobs in Maine would be eliminated.