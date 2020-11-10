National Parks, Lands to be Free for Gold Star Families

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior has accepted a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to make admission to national parks free for Gold Star families.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and independent Sen. Angus King proposed the rule change to honor families of military members who died during their service.

The lawmakers say the change takes effect on Nov. 11 and will apply to national parks and other federal lands.

Golden says that “making our national parks and public lands open to these Americans free of charge is a small but meaningful way to express our gratitude for their sacrifices.”