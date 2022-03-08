New Show ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Will Follow a Struggling Muppet Band

The Muppets' unmistakable Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are getting their very own streaming TV show about trying to be band. It's called The Muppets Mayhem, and it will soon premiere on Disney+ after being officially greenlit there this week.

The series will follow the beloved Muppet band — titular vocalist-keyboardist Dr. Teeth, lively drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, singer-guitarist Janice and saxophonist Zoot — as they try to record their first studio album. We're sure there'll be plenty of high jinks along the way.

Longtime Muppets fans will remember the musically comical crew from Jim Henson's original The Muppet Show that premiered in 1975, as well as from various Muppet movies and specials thereafter. The new show is a project of The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg with longtime puppeteer Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes.

In The Muppets Mayhem, Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) stars alongside the puppet rockers as Nora, a human A&R executive "tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band," according to a press release.

"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement picked up by Deadline. "We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."

Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, added, "Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters, was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn't be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together."

Keep your eyes peeled to Disney+ for The Muppets Mayhem. Earlier this year, Foo Fighters went Muppet for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on the song "Fraggle Rock Rock."

The Muppets Mayhem

Disney Plus Disney Plus loading...