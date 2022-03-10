‘The Muppets’ Band Get Their Own TV Show

The Muppets’ house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are the subject of an upcoming TV show commissioned by Disney Plus.

Variety revealed that the series will follow Teeth, Janice, Zoot, Lips, Floyd Pepper and – of course – Animal as they record their debut album, with Lilly Singh playing the lead human role as their manager Nora. Based on the characters created by Jim Henson, The Muppets Mayhem was developed by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets alum Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways,” Disney TV president Ayo Davis said.

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true,” added Jonnie Davis, president of co-producers ABC Signature. Adding that Barretta and Yorkes felt the same way, he continued: “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

Broadcast details will be made available in due course. Co-executive producer David Lightbody of the Muppets Studio commented that the Electric Mayhem Band had been “entertaining audiences since the Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles.”

