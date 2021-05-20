Multiple People Killed In Augusta Car Accident
UPDATE @ 4:20 PM on May 20th
According to WMTW, three pedestrians were hit in the incident. Two passed away. The condition of the third is unknown. The names have not been released.
Original story continues...
According to the WMTW and WABI, at least two people were killed in a Thursday afternoon accident on Cony Road in Augusta.
The accident happened just before 2 PM on Cony Road. While some sources are saying the accident happened near Cony Road and Eastern Avenue, the KJ is reporting the accident occurred at Cony Road and Piggery Road.
Reportedly, the accident involved at least one vehicle and one or more pedestrians.
As we understand it, the south end of Cony Road is closed. You are going to want to find an alternate route.
At the time this story was written, police were still on the scene investigating the accident.
