Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine.

The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.

Before changing over to rain, the Bangor area could see between 6 to 12 inches of new snowfall. Coastal areas will see less snow, as precipitation will primarily fall as sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Northern areas of the state could see as much as 8 to 12 inches of new snowfall. Sleet and freezing rain is expected to reach eastern Aroostook County late Thursday morning.

The winter storm is also expected to bring strong winds to coastal areas Thursday morning. Wind gusts are expected to top-out near 55 MPH at times, causing concern for power outages.

