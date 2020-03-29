MSAD #1 Remote Learning Plan 

Ben Greenlaw, MSAD #1 Superintendent, posted an update March 26 on remote learning. The plan is in effect March 30 - April 17. Read the full notice below.

Dear MSAD #1 Students, Parents, and Staff:

I hope you are doing well in spite of the difficult circumstances that we are currently dealing with. I am writing to provide an update regarding our plan for remote learning over the next three weeks (March 30 through April 17). Our goal through this second phase of remote learning is to keep students on a schedule that involves academics each day and for our teachers to be connecting with students. We do not expect these learning activities over the next three weeks to take the place of classroom instruction. We are simply hoping to provide connection and consistency for students.

During this week, teachers have been planning to provide appropriate learning opportunities for students through the weeks prior to April vacation. The remote plans will shift to more online learning opportunities for our middle and high school students, and to continue with paper packets for our elementary students. If a middle or high school student does not have access to the internet, we will provide paper packets for them.

Learning materials will be available for pick up at students’ schools on Tuesday, March 31, between the hours of 8:00am – 2:00pm. In an effort to promote social distancing and to keep our parents, students, and staff safe, we will implement a system where parents will drive into the school parking lot, be met by a school employee, and packets will be delivered directly to the vehicle. We will not be opening our buildings to students or parents on March 31. If a learning packet is not picked up on Tuesday, March 31, we will arrange for the packet to be delivered on Wednesday. Please see below for packet pick-up times and instructions for each school:

Mapleton Elementary School

Pick-Up times for specific grade levels are as follows:

Pre-K through Grade 2 – 8:00am to 11:00am

Grade 3 through Grade 5 – 11:00am to 2:00pm

Pick-Up areas will be the curb in front of Mapleton Elementary School.

Parents/Guardians should pull up and wait for a staff member to bring materials to the vehicle.

Pine Street Elementary School

Pick-Up time from 8:00AM-2:00PM for all students.

Pick-Up areas will be the main entrance of Pine Street Elementary School.

Parents/Guardians should pull up and wait for a staff member to bring materials to the vehicle.

Presque Isle High School and Presque Isle Career Technical Center

Most student materials will be provided electronically.

There will be no packet pick-up for PIHS and PIRCTC Students on Tuesday, March 31.

Packets will be delivered directly to students on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.

Presque Isle Middle School

Pick-Up time from 8:00AM-2:00PM for all students..

Pick-Up areas will be on either side of the lobby.

Parents/Guardians should pull up and wait for a staff member to bring materials to the vehicle.

Zippel Elementary School

Pick-Up time from 8:00AM-2:00PM for all students.

Pick-Up areas will be the main entrance of Zippel Elementary School.

Parents/Guardians should pull up and wait for a staff member to bring materials to the vehicle.

If you or your son/daughter have questions about what he/she is learning about, please contact his/her teacher or principal via email. Middle School and High School students should be checking their school email daily as it is the best method for student-teacher interaction during this time. We are hoping that these academic activities will help to reduce “learning loss” while we are unable to attend school.

I remain optimistic about an April 27 return to school, but there is a possibility that we may be out for longer. We will adapt and adjust our plans as we continue to learn more about the spread of the coronavirus and the health of our community.

I also wanted to take this time to remind you that we continue to offer meals at ten different sites in the district, Monday through Friday. We plan to continue to offer this service as long as school remains out of session.

I hope that you will take time to practice self care in the coming weeks including getting some exercise, spending time outside, washing your hands, and choosing not to congregate in groups of more than ten people.

Best wishes to good health to you all.

Sincerely, Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent