MPA Proposes Major Changes to Basketball Classification

The Maine Principals' Association Basketball Committee has proposed major changes to the basketball classification classes for the next two years, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

They are proposing to do away with Class AA while having four Northern Maine Classes, Class A (701+), Class B (401-700), Class C (251-400) and Class D (101-250) and then a statewide Class S for the small school with an enrollment of less than 100.

The Red numbers are the enrollment for the schools as of April 1, 2022, which is what they are using for classification purposes.

The Classification Committee will review the work of the Basketball Committee on January 19, 2023. The committee also recommended the ability for teams having a lack of success to apply down with the Basketball Committee’s approval and still be eligible for the tournament, similar to football.

