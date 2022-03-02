13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine

Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England.

New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.

There are many romantic comedies filmed in Massachusetts like Fever Pitch (2005), What's Your Number (2011), Ted (2012), and My Best Friend's Girl (2008), just to name a few.

Yes, Fenway and the Boston Commons are gorgeous. However, there are so many other locations in New England that movies have been filmed in. Maine is also home to some films.

Many films based on Stephen King's novels have been based in Maine.

Other films you may not have known were based in Maine are The Parent Trap (1998), The Iron Giant (1999), Dark Shadows (2012), and Welcome To Mooseport (2004).

Iconic films including Pet Cemetery (1989), Forrest Gump (1994), Jumanji (1995), Casper (1995), and Shutter Island (2010) were all filmed in Maine.

Maine is definitely not new to the Hollywood world, and has also been the backdrop for films for many years. One movie, Carousel, was filmed back in 1956 in various locations in the state.

You may recognize some of these movies. However, there are a few that I didn't even know about! Either way, they are all worth checking out, as they are in our backyard.

