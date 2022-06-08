Mount Desert Island Loon Video Shows Dad Carrying Baby on His Back

Zoe Weil captured some great parenting moments of loons up close and personal.

Zoe has been a humane educator for more than 35 years teaching, writing, and working to create a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world through education. She co-founded the Institute for Humane Education (IHE) in 1996. She also created the first graduate programs in Humane Education, covering human rights, environmental ethics, animal protection, and culture and change. It seems only fitting that she captured such amazing moments with loons up on Mount Desert Island.

She's wanted to see this her whole life. Even waking up before 5 am to get some great loon moments. By the way, baby loons are called loonlets. It's so special to hear the call of a loon. Especially at night at camp on a lake in Maine. The loon is a federally protected species in Canada; however, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has yet to declare the loon threatened or endangered in the United States. But, their population is decreasing.

Zoe Weil Zoe Weil loading...

They make four basic types of vocalizations: the wail, tremolo, yodel, and hoot. In winter, along coastal waters, they are quiet. The wail is probably the one you hear the most. I find that call haunting and sad. But it's mostly chatting with other family members. I also find it oddly soothing.

If you've ever thought loons look a tad prehistoric with their killer beaks and up to 3 feet long bodies, you are right! Modern loons have been found in the fossil record from about 35 million years ago. Some can be traced back, to 65 million years ago, when they lived much further south. How lucky are we? Thank you Zoe for capturing this special moment.