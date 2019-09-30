Mott the Hoople ’74 Cancel U.S. Tour Due to Ian Hunter’s Tinnitus

Mott the Hoople '74 have canceled their U.S. tour after frontman Ian Hunter was diagnosed with tinnitus.

The band was planning to spend two weeks in October and November playing shows across the nation.

"Mott the Hoople '74 are disappointed to have to announce the cancellation of their Fall 2019 U.S. tour," a statement from the band reads. "The group’s singer and guitarist Ian Hunter has recently developed a severe case of tinnitus and has been advised by his doctors to discontinue performing until this condition subsides. Tickets purchased for these dates can be refunded at point of sale."

The 11-show trek was supposed to be a continuation of the eight shows they played earlier this year, the first dates Hunter had performed using the Mott the Hoople name in 45 years. Guitarist Ariel Bender and keyboardist Morgan Fisher from Mott the Hoople's 1974 lineup joined forces with Hunter's longtime group the Rant Band.

"It went off like I thought it was going to go," Hunter told UCR in April. "I was the only one that knew everybody. And I thought they would all get along — because they all obviously are suspicious of each other, before they actually do it. It was fine, you know. It’s like getting on the Mott bike again. ... It feels just like when I go out with the Rant Band. It just feels the same. A lot of these songs I wrote in the first place, so I’m revisiting them. But this is what I do."