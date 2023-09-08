UPDATE: Name of Motorcyclist Killed in 9/7 Hermon Crash Released

Officials have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a motorcycle crash in Hermon on Thursday, September 7th.

Where Did the Crash Happen?

It was approximately 7:43 Thursday night when the Penobscot Regional Communications Center learned of a traffic crash resulting in serious injury. Drivers told dispatchers that a motorcycle and two other vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Route 2, Annis Road, and Klatte Road in Hermon.

What Happened?

When Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputies and members of Hermon Fire and EMS arrived, they determined that the operator of the motorcycle, Justin Wilson, 42 of Carmel was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. They would later learn that Wilson had succumbed to his injuries, while at the hospital. The operator of a second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials say there was a third vehicle involved, but that driver wasn't hurt. There's no comment, at this point, about how the crash occurred.

Get our free mobile app

Have the Drivers Names Been Released?

The names of the other drivers involved in the crash have not been released, at this time.

Penobscot County Accident Reconstructionists, Forensic Mappers, and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are working to determine the circumstances of the crash. This investigation is ongoing.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.