Motley Crue Release Two More New Songs From ‘The Dirt’ Soundtrack

Today is the day! Motley Crue's long-awaited film adaption of their infamous The Dirt book is now on Netflix. The band recorded four new songs for the soundtrack, having previously released two of them ("The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and a cover of Madonna's "Like a Virgin") and now the remaining two tracks have surfaced.

"Ride With the Devil" (heard above) is a mid-tempo bluesy groover with lyrical nods to the band's past ("Too Fast for Love") as well as the present with the line "give me the dirt," which is also the refrain on "The Dirt (Est. 1981)."

Below, you can hear "Crash and Burn," another mid-tempo track with a similar arrangement. Much like "Ride With the Devil," the verse relies on a rigid drum beat as the rest of the instrumentation steamrolls the energy into a shimmering chorus.

With the film's release, fans have speculated as to whether Motley Crue will perform one-off shows, which would presumably not conflict with the cessation of touring agreement the four members signed as they embarked on their farewell tour, which concluded on Dec. 31, 2015.

Nikki Sixx wondered aloud if Crue had retired too soon as he sees contemporaries like Aerosmith and Metallica still hitting the road. “There will be no one-offs in our future," the bassist told Rolling Stone, adding, "Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room."