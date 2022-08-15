As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here.

The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act. Pollstar is a longtime live industry trade publication that tracks such numbers and provided that statistical rundown.

For last month, the Stadium Tour hit No. 4 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, which ranks active tours by average tickets sold over the last 30 days. The Stadium Tour's 14 stops in August covered Boston, Toronto, New York State, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Seattle and multiple shows in Texas, Arizona and California.

Behind only current tour from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue and Def Leppard sold an average of 36,513 tickets each night for an average gross of $4,962,861, Pollstar reported.

The Stadium Tour kicked off in Atlanta after being postponed twice over two years because of the pandemic. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed at that first gig on June 16 that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, with a fill-in subbing in for him at times during the shows. However, he performed his first full set on June 28 in Charlotte.

Last week, Lee later shocked the internet with a nude photo of himself on social media. Instagram and Facebook removed the image hours later, but it remained on Twitter. The drummer later responded with an artistic representation of his naked selfie.

See the remaining summer Stadium Tour dates below.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium